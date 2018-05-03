ADB chief says trade tensions a threat to Asian growth

MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Trade in Asia has been growing at a consistently fast clip since 2017 but could be disrupted if disputes escalate, Asian Development Bank President Takehiko Nakao said Thursday as the regional lender began its annual meeting.
Asked at a news conference about friction between the U.S. and China over their trade imbalance, Nakao said that so far mounting friction has not measurably hurt robust imports and exports in the region.
"Of course we are concerned about ongoing disputes among some countries and if trade is interrupted it would have a large damage to Asian countries as well as to other countries in the world," Nakao said as the ADB began its annual meeting in Manila, where it is based.
The meeting coincided with the start of two days of talks in Beijing between senior U.S. and Chinese leaders aimed at tempering differences over the two countries' huge, chronic trade imbalance and staving off damaging tariffs each has threatened to impose on the other country's exports.
Many Asian economies are heavily dependent on trade and have been growing thanks to stable policies and open trade and investment regimes, Nakao said.
Asked about China's "Belt and Road Initiative," Nakao said developing countries need to take a careful look at projects backed by the program and avoid taking on unsustainable debt.
The ADB is cooperating with the China-led Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank and the "BRI," whose aims parallel its own in promoting development, though the relatively new efforts are designed to link China's economy with others in the developing world, especially in Southeast Asia and Central Asia.
But Nakao said infrastructure projects must be economically sound.
"If countries borrow too much for certain infrastructure without a serious look at the economic viability and feasibility, it would cause more trouble in repayment," he said.
"Because of the new presence of such institutions as BRI or AIIB we should look at the debt sustainability issues once again very carefully."
More than a half-century since its founding, the ADB faces criticisms of its own.
Anti-riot police prevented dozens of protesters from getting near the venue. Holding up placards and banners with slogans like "Bad ADB" and "Stop funding dirty energy," the demonstrators accused the bank of being anti-poor.
A chief complaint is that governments and lenders like the ADB are too keen to shift provision of services such as water utilities and transport to the private sector.
"We think 51 years of Asian development governance is more than enough," said protest leader Aaron Pedrosa. He said the bank had a track record of privatization that facilitated the retreat of the government from providing vital services that could help people escape poverty.
The ADB reported Thursday that it spent billions on helping mitigate the impact of climate change, while projects it financed helped to connect 2.7 million households to electricity. It provided new and improved water supplies to more than 200,000 households and improved schools for 1.6 million students. Overall, it said it provided $20.1 billion in financing in 2017, up almost $7 billion from the year before.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Although the academy hasn't decided whether he'll remain in the Hall of Fame, Cosby's name had previously been removed from a list of Hall of Fame honorees on the academy's website.More >>
Although the academy hasn't decided whether he'll remain in the Hall of Fame, Cosby's name had previously been removed from a list of Hall of Fame honorees on the academy's website.More >>
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingMore >>
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingMore >>
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedMore >>
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedMore >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>