Danish bank criticized for money laundering out of Estonia

By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Danish regulators said Thursday that there were "serious shortcomings" in the anti-money laundering operations of Danske Bank' activities in Estonia.
The authority's head, Jesper Berg, says Danske Bank "responded too late to information" about lacking money laundering measures "and suspicions of customer crime."
Danske Bank was given eight orders and eight reprimands that the bank must fulfill by June 30. Denmark's Financial Supervisory Authority says the way the management handled the case has damaged the bank's reputation.
In February, Denmark's Berlingske daily said a leaked internal Danske Bank report indicated that the management knew "of far more serious conditions than previously stated," and that family members of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's spy agency were using its Estonian branch for money laundering.
The paper added that Danske Bank in 2013 shut down 20 Russian customer accounts following a whistleblower report alleging that its Estonian branch possibly had been involved in illegal activity. The clients' identities were kept secret at the time.
The paper shared details of the scheme with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, a group of anti-corruption reporters, and Britain's Guardian newspaper.
The Guardian said that a different group of firms, mostly registered in London, were involved, including Lantana Trade LLP, which had filed "false accounts." The British daily said the ultimate owners of Lantana and related partnerships were Russians but "their identities were hidden behind a series of offshore management firms based in the Marshall Islands and the Seychelles."
It was not clear how the investigative reporters connected Putin's family members and the Russian secret services to the transactions.
Danske Bank said it had earlier concluded that it was not sufficiently effective in preventing the branch in Estonia from potentially being used for money laundering during the period 2007-2015, adding "this was due to critical deficiencies in governance and controls."
"We take the criticism expressed by the FSA very seriously," Danske Bank's chief executive, Thomas F. Borgen, said, adding "we should have reacted faster and more forcefully."
"There is unfortunately nothing we can do to change that. Instead, we need to ensure that it cannot happen again," he said.
Last week, Danske Bank said it would scale down its business in the Baltic countries, shortly after Estonia's Financial Services Authorities voiced similar criticism.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
