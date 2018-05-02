Suspect in Henrico stabbing death now charged with murder in Richmond

The man charged with murder in a stabbing death in January in Henrico now faces a murder charge in Richmond.

Matthew G. Shea, 30, was charged Wednesday in the October death of Barbara A. Brown.

Brown was found unresponsive at her residence on Old Brook Road and taken to the hospital where she later died.

Brown's death was originally labeled as a "death investigation," but it has been reclassified as a homicide.

"This investigation presented some challenges," said Major Crimes Captain James Laino. “While we knew early on that Ms. Brown died of blunt force trauma, we needed to pinpoint how and why that occurred and who might be responsible for her injuries. It took patient collaboration between my detectives, the Medical Examiner’s Officer and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to determine she died as the result of an assault."

In Henrico, Shea is accused of killing Thomas McCauley, 27, on Jan. 8.

McCauley stumbled inside the Ollie's Department Store on Gayton Road with stab wounds. An employee called police and McCauley was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

