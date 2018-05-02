Suspect in Henrico stabbing death now charged with murder in Richmond

President Donald Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani says the president repaid attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.More >>
Those closest to 19-year-old Breland Poole, came together at Broad Rock Park in the hope his killer will soon be caught.More >>
Andre Norman says his message resonates because he's been there, "found myself in the street, found myself in gangs, went through juvenile detention, ended up in state prison."More >>
The man charged with murder in a stabbing death in January in Henrico now faces a murder charge in Richmond.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The daycare owner says on the day of the incident, a worker heard a commotion, walked into the room and found the 1-year-old hurt.More >>
There are no confirmed survivors after a military plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth. GA. The plane was carrying at least five people on board.More >>
More than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef has been recalled due to products that may contain "extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic," according to the USDA.More >>
A 20-year-old was killed after she reportedly fell out of an emergency window on a party bus in east Charlotte Tuesday night.More >>
The search continues for a missing 16-year-old who is believed to be with a former Forrest County teacher charged with sexual battery.More >>
The move comes after a number of high-profile animal deaths, including a dog that was put in an overhead storage bin.More >>
One man is dead and one man is missing after a boating accident in Plaquemines Parish Wednesday morning.More >>
