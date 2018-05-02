Friends, family remember teen gunned down at Chesterfield apartments

President Donald Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani says the president repaid attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.More >>
President Donald Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani says the president repaid attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.More >>
There are no confirmed survivors after a military plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth. GA. The plane was carrying at least five people on board.More >>
There are no confirmed survivors after a military plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth. GA. The plane was carrying at least five people on board.More >>
Friends and loved ones of beloved Richmond teen gathered Wednesday night to celebrate his memory.More >>
Friends and loved ones of beloved Richmond teen gathered Wednesday night to celebrate his memory.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A Midlothian man says he's stuck between a rock and a hard place after someone slammed into his vehicle.More >>
A Midlothian man says he's stuck between a rock and a hard place after someone slammed into his vehicle.More >>
There are no confirmed survivors after a military plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth. GA. The plane was carrying at least five people on board.More >>
There are no confirmed survivors after a military plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth. GA. The plane was carrying at least five people on board.More >>
The daycare owner says on the day of the incident, a worker heard a commotion, walked into the room and found the 1-year-old hurt.More >>
The daycare owner says on the day of the incident, a worker heard a commotion, walked into the room and found the 1-year-old hurt.More >>
Microblading involves the use of a hand tool with tiny needles to make shallow little cuts on the skin. Then pigment seeps in, giving the user semi-permanent results.More >>
Microblading involves the use of a hand tool with tiny needles to make shallow little cuts on the skin. Then pigment seeps in, giving the user semi-permanent results.More >>
The fire continues to burn on Paradise Ridge above the Davis Mountains Resort, according to the Fort Davis Volunteer Fire Department. It's also burning around the brown and white mountains near the Crows Nest and Apache Pines area.More >>
The fire continues to burn on Paradise Ridge above the Davis Mountains Resort, according to the Fort Davis Volunteer Fire Department. It's also burning around the brown and white mountains near the Crows Nest and Apache Pines area.More >>
After the 17-year-old graduates in May, she plans to major in biology and become a NICU nurse.More >>
After the 17-year-old graduates in May, she plans to major in biology and become a NICU nurse.More >>
More than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef has been recalled due to products that may contain "extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic," according to the USDA.More >>
More than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef has been recalled due to products that may contain "extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic," according to the USDA.More >>
With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.More >>
With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.More >>
News reports say a military cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.More >>
News reports say a military cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.More >>
Jefferson County authorities believe a homicide and kidnapping is connected to the murder of a former Green Bay Packer player who was found shot to death in his home late Monday night.More >>
Jefferson County authorities believe a homicide and kidnapping is connected to the murder of a former Green Bay Packer player who was found shot to death in his home late Monday night.More >>
A toddler died Wednesday evening after a broken down vehicle was struck from behind in northern Kentucky.More >>
A toddler died Wednesday evening after a broken down vehicle was struck from behind in northern Kentucky.More >>