Friends, family remember teen gunned down at Chesterfield apartments

Friends and loved ones of beloved Richmond teen gathered Wednesday night to celebrate his memory.

Breland Poole, 19, was killed Sunday night in a shooting at an apartment complex in Chesterfield County. No suspects have been named.

Dozens of Poole's friends remembered Poole at a vigil at Broad Rock Park on Wednesday with T-shirts, candles and balloon in his honor.

NBC12's Brent Solomon attended the event and will have more on 12News at 11.

