NBC12 teams up with Radio One to help send kids to camp

Money raised will help send children to camp this summer. (Source: Kissrichmond)

NBC12 is teaming up once again with Radio One for the annual "Send A Kid To Camp" Radiothon.

Call12 phone lines will be open Thursday morning with volunteers from Radio One and Richmond Parks and Rec to take pledges to send children in Central Virginia to summer camp.

Children enrolled in the camp are immersed in fun activities each day that includes art and cultural enrichment, health and physical education, science and environmental education, and personal and social development as well as field trips.

The money raised funds an eight- to nine-week camp for children.

Volunteers will be here Thursday through 9 a.m. and again Thursday evening. The number to call to make a pledge is 804-345-1212.

