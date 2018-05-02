Man brutally attacked and killed 'was a good man with a good heart'

Petersburg Public Utilities has extended water restrictions in the city to ensure an adequate water supply to South Side Regional Medical Center and the fire department.More >>
A massive number of emergency responders are on the scene of a military plane crash on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth.More >>
Michael McReynolds is currently in the Richmond City Jail facing aggravated malicious wounding charges, but the Richmond Police Department says more charges are on the way in Johnny Battle's death.More >>
According to the report, the cheerleaders said they were forced into a topless photo shoot for a calendar, and that the sponsors got to watch.More >>
A white Arkansas man charged in the beating of a black man during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been found guilty of malicious wounding.More >>
The daycare owner says on the day of the incident, a worker heard a commotion, walked into the room and found the 1-year-old hurt.More >>
A massive number of emergency responders are on the scene of a military plane crash on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth.More >>
Microblading involves the use of a hand tool with tiny needles to make shallow little cuts on the skin. Then pigment seeps in, giving the user semi-permanent results.More >>
Jefferson County authorities believe a homicide and kidnapping is connected to the murder of a former Green Bay Packer player who was found shot to death in his home late Monday night.More >>
After the 17-year-old graduates in May, she plans to major in biology and become a NICU nurse.More >>
The search continues for a missing 16-year-old who is believed to be with a former Forrest County teacher charged with sexual battery.More >>
One man is dead and one man is missing after a boating accident in Plaquemines Parish Wednesday morning.More >>
A substitute teacher was removed from a Kansas school after allegedly making a racially insensitive comment to a student during class. The mother of the girl said this is not an isolated incident.More >>
A Southwest flight flying from Chicago to Newark was diverted to Cleveland due to a broken passenger window, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
The move comes after a number of high-profile animal deaths, including a dog that was put in an overhead storage bin.More >>
