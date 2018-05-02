Man accused of brutally beating, killing elderly man faces murder charge

An attempted capital murder charge has been thrown out against a man accused of trying to run over a Colonial Heights police officer in March.More >>
An attempted capital murder charge has been thrown out against a man accused of trying to run over a Colonial Heights police officer in March.More >>
For the seventh straight month, Richmond International Airport set a new passenger traffic record with 340,590 travelers.More >>
For the seventh straight month, Richmond International Airport set a new passenger traffic record with 340,590 travelers.More >>
The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries website includes a list of places to fish.More >>
The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries website includes a list of places to fish.More >>
Saturday is a BIG outdoor day for many of us, with the first the first weekend of June packed full of outdoor activities. From weddings to the Greek Festival and beyond, the calendar is packed.More >>
Saturday is a BIG outdoor day for many of us, with the first the first weekend of June packed full of outdoor activities. From weddings to the Greek Festival and beyond, the calendar is packed.More >>
A swift water rescue team from Lynchburg is working to find the missing couple. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management also is on the ground.More >>
A swift water rescue team from Lynchburg is working to find the missing couple. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management also is on the ground.More >>
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
The comedian was railing against the Trump administration’s immigration policy when she dropped the C-bomb in reference to Ivanka Trump.More >>
The comedian was railing against the Trump administration’s immigration policy when she dropped the C-bomb in reference to Ivanka Trump.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."More >>
The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."More >>
The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.More >>
The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.More >>
The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.More >>
The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.More >>
TBI spokesperson Susan Niland said Steven Wiggins could be anywhere at this point and the agency does not have any new information about his whereabouts.More >>
TBI spokesperson Susan Niland said Steven Wiggins could be anywhere at this point and the agency does not have any new information about his whereabouts.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.More >>
The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.More >>