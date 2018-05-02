Report: Redskins cheerleaders served as escorts on trip

According to the report, the cheerleaders said they were forced into a topless photo shoot for a calendar, and that the sponsors got to watch.More >>
Cameron Comer's two-run blast in the seventh inning accounted for the game's only offense, as the Cavaliers avenged a March loss in Richmond to the Rams.More >>
Altoona jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning and never looked back, downing the Flying Squirrels, 8-2, and securing a series win.More >>
Garrett Williams is the ninth-ranked prospect in the Giants' organization, and is a month into his first AA season. He's been called the next Madison Bumgarner by some, but he just wants to be known as Garrett Williams.More >>
Two University of Virginia football players were selected for the NFL Draft on Saturday.More >>
