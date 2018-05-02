Report: Redskins cheerleaders served as escorts on trip

A report from the New York Times says that cheerleaders from the Washington Redskins were required to serve as escorts for male sponsors during a 2013 trip to Costa Rica.

According to the report, the cheerleaders said they were forced into a topless photo shoot for a calendar, and that the sponsors got to watch.

The cheerleaders also said they were encouraged to drink and flirt with the sponsors.

"It’s just not right to send cheerleaders out with strange men when some of the girls clearly don’t want to go,” one cheerleader told the New York Times.

Stephanie Jojokian, the longtime director and choreographer for the Redskins’ cheerleaders, told the Times that no one was forced to go.

"I’m the mama bear, and I really look out for everybody, not just the cheerleaders. It’s a big family," she said.

The Redskins said in a statement that "each Redskin cheerleader is contractually protected to ensure a safe and constructive environment. The work our cheerleaders do in our community, visiting our troops abroad, and supporting our team on the field is something the Redskins organization and our fans take great pride in."

