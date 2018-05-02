AP source: DU's Jim Montgomery is next coach of Dallas Stars

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) - The Dallas Stars reached into the collegiate ranks to find their new head coach.
It's a strategy that's certainly working out well in Philadelphia.
The Stars will hire Jim Montgomery as their next coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Montgomery takes over for Ken Hitchcock, who retired last month and will become a consultant for the Stars. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been announced.
Montgomery becomes the second college-to-NHL hire in the past three years, following the Flyers' Dave Hakstol in 2015. Hakstol was considered one of the premier college coaches at North Dakota before making the switch. The Flyers have gone to the playoffs in two of the three seasons Hakstol has been in charge.
Dallas is banking on a similar showing under the 48-year-old Montgomery, who spent five seasons in charge of the Pioneers and led them to a national title in 2016-17. He finished 125-57-26 at a university well known for its hockey and lacrosse programs.
Montgomery inherits a Dallas squad led by Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. The Stars are coming off a season in which they missed the playoffs for the eighth time in 10 seasons. Hitchcock returned for just a season before hanging it up. He's the only coach to lead the team to a Stanley Cup title.
Before his arrival in Denver, Montgomery spent three seasons as the head coach/general manager of the United States Hockey League's Dubuque Fighting Saints. He also served as an assistant coach at RPI from 2006-10. He started his coaching career as a volunteer coach at Notre Dame in '05-06.
As a player, Montgomery led Maine to a national title in 1993 before embarking on a 12-year pro career that included stops in an assortment of leagues, including parts of six seasons in the NHL. He finished his career by playing one game for the Stars during the '02-03 season.
___
AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.
___
More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>
About 200 asylum seekers in a caravan of Central Americans are not being allowed to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors for a second straight dayMore >>
About 200 asylum seekers in a caravan of Central Americans are not being allowed to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors for a second straight dayMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>