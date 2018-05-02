Trump proposes easing oil, gas leasing restrictions in West

By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Trump administration wants to ease restrictions on oil and gas leasing and other activities across a huge swath of the American West that were put in place to protect an imperiled bird.
The move involves conservation plans for greater sage grouse approved in 2015 under former President Barack Obama. President Donald Trump has vowed to increase U.S. energy production and open more lands to drilling.
Conservation groups critical of Trump's energy policies warned Wednesday's proposal could unravel a years-long effort to shore up the bird's struggling population.
Interior Department officials said the revisions to the Obama-era plans were aimed at increasing flexibility on public lands where the birds reside - not undoing protections outright. Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, was among elected officials in the region who voiced support for the move, saying it allowed for a "Colorado-specific approach."
Sage grouse are ground-dwelling, chicken-sized birds known for an elaborate mating ritual in which males strut around breeding grounds with large, puffed-out air sacs protruding from their chests. The species' population declined sharply in recent decades due in part to drilling, grazing and other human activities.
Wednesday's proposal affects conservation plans for grouse in Wyoming, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Utah, California and Oregon. The birds also are found in portions of Montana, Washington state and the Dakotas.
A spokeswoman for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke described Wednesday's proposed changes as largely technical in nature. They were made in response to feedback the agency received about the 2015 plans from governors in sage grouse states, spokeswoman Heather Swift said.
The changes could open some areas previously closed to leasing, and allow waivers or exceptions to rules that prohibit drilling pads and wells in other areas.
"There's not a significant environmental impact," Swift said.
Kathleen Sgamma with the Western Energy Alliance said the industry lobbying group was pleased that Zinke was "moving forward with rewriting the sage grouse plans."
Environmental groups earlier this week filed two lawsuits in federal court alleging the administration since taking office has sold energy leases on hundreds of thousands of acres in at least four states in violation of the Obama-era plans.
The groups asked the courts to reverse those lease sales and block several upcoming sales.
Michael Freeman with Earthjustice, the law firm representing environmentalists in one of the cases, said the administration's latest proposal doesn't mean it can ignore the conservation plans already in place.
"They were still in effect when the lease sales were held," Freeman said.
The proposed changes are expected to be finalized in October.
__
Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter at @matthewbrownap
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>
About 200 asylum seekers in a caravan of Central Americans are not being allowed to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors for a second straight dayMore >>
About 200 asylum seekers in a caravan of Central Americans are not being allowed to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors for a second straight dayMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>