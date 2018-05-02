White House meets with VA candidates after Jackson withdraws - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

White House meets with VA candidates after Jackson withdraws

By KEN THOMAS and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is considering a number of candidates to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs after White House physician Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination for the post.

White House aides were meeting Wednesday with former Florida Rep. Jeff Miller, a Republican congressman who once led the House Veterans' Affairs Committee. And White House staffers are meeting Thursday with Ron Nichol, a senior adviser to The Boston Consulting Group. Acting VA Secretary Robert Wilkie is also under consideration.

White House officials say President Donald Trump intends to take some time to find the right person to lead the sprawling federal agency with 360,000 employees serving 9 million veterans.

It's a marked contrast from how Trump picked Jackson for the post in March, largely without consulting his advisers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Michelle Obama, De Niro, Zendaya fete college-bound kids

    Michelle Obama, De Niro, Zendaya fete college-bound kids

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-02 04:39:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-05-02 21:16:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama smiles while speaking at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit in Washington. The former first lady wil...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama smiles while speaking at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit in Washington. The former first lady wil...
    Michelle Obama will be joined by a lineup of celebrities when she honors Philadelphia students for their pursuit of a college education or career in the military for College Signing Day.More >>
    Michelle Obama will be joined by a lineup of celebrities when she honors Philadelphia students for their pursuit of a college education or career in the military for College Signing Day.More >>

  • Sales strong, but slower for Comey book in 2nd week

    Sales strong, but slower for Comey book in 2nd week

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-05-02 14:50:01 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-05-02 21:14:02 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a stop on his book tour Monday, April 30, 2018, in Washington.( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a stop on his book tour Monday, April 30, 2018, in Washington.
    Sales strong, but slower for James Comey's book in 2nd week of publication.More >>
    Sales strong, but slower for James Comey's book in 2nd week of publication.More >>

  • Comic Tom Arnold on the hunt for Donald Trump tapes

    Comic Tom Arnold on the hunt for Donald Trump tapes

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-05-02 18:09:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-05-02 21:14:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremonial swearing in for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremonial swearing in for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Washington.
    Vice Media says it is making a television show with comic Tom Arnold hunting for past tapes of President Donald Trump that are hidden in entertainment company vaults.More >>
    Vice Media says it is making a television show with comic Tom Arnold hunting for past tapes of President Donald Trump that are hidden in entertainment company vaults.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly