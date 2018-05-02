Amazon halts Seattle construction project ahead of tax vote - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Amazon halts Seattle construction project ahead of tax vote

SEATTLE (AP) - Amazon says it has halted construction planning on a high-rise building in Seattle while it awaits the outcome of a city proposal to tax worker hours.

The City Council is considering a proposed "head tax" on high-grossing businesses to raise about $75 million annually for affordable housing and homelessness services. Amazon would pay more than $20 million under the proposal.

Supporters say businesses that have benefited from Seattle's economic boom should help pay for solutions.

Amazon vice president Drew Herdener said in a statement Wednesday the company has put on hold construction planning for the building pending a council vote on the tax and is evaluating options to sub-lease space in another downtown building.

Together they would accommodate about 7,000 new Amazon jobs.

The Seattle Times first reported the news.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Michelle Obama, De Niro, Zendaya fete college-bound kids

    Michelle Obama, De Niro, Zendaya fete college-bound kids

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-02 04:39:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-05-02 21:16:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama smiles while speaking at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit in Washington. The former first lady wil...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama smiles while speaking at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit in Washington. The former first lady wil...
    Michelle Obama will be joined by a lineup of celebrities when she honors Philadelphia students for their pursuit of a college education or career in the military for College Signing Day.More >>
    Michelle Obama will be joined by a lineup of celebrities when she honors Philadelphia students for their pursuit of a college education or career in the military for College Signing Day.More >>

  • Sales strong, but slower for Comey book in 2nd week

    Sales strong, but slower for Comey book in 2nd week

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-05-02 14:50:01 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-05-02 21:14:02 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a stop on his book tour Monday, April 30, 2018, in Washington.( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a stop on his book tour Monday, April 30, 2018, in Washington.
    Sales strong, but slower for James Comey's book in 2nd week of publication.More >>
    Sales strong, but slower for James Comey's book in 2nd week of publication.More >>

  • Comic Tom Arnold on the hunt for Donald Trump tapes

    Comic Tom Arnold on the hunt for Donald Trump tapes

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-05-02 18:09:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-05-02 21:14:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremonial swearing in for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremonial swearing in for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Washington.
    Vice Media says it is making a television show with comic Tom Arnold hunting for past tapes of President Donald Trump that are hidden in entertainment company vaults.More >>
    Vice Media says it is making a television show with comic Tom Arnold hunting for past tapes of President Donald Trump that are hidden in entertainment company vaults.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly