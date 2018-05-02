Richmond man says city is overcharging him hundreds on his water bill

A Richmond man clams he's paid hundreds of dollars in overcharge fees for water due to incorrect equipment installed on his line.

Kenneth Suggs said a utility worker checking his water meter in January told him he had had a valve meant for a commercial building rather than a residential structure, which allowed excess water to flow through.

Suggs is a disabled veteran and estimates he has paid hundreds, if not thousands, more on water bills than he should have. He said public ultility representatives have said he would be reimbursed within five months, but he has only received $174, the equivalent of one month's charges.

"I just know I've been broke because I'm on a fixed income. I'm robbing Peter to pay Paul," Suggs said. "I'm trying to figure out why I haven't heard anything yet, and everybody is still putting me on hold."

A spokesperson for Richmond Department of Public Utilities said Suggs' case is under review, and a representative will be contacting him soon.

"DPU will perform an investigation that entails looking at history of usage, checking meters and other equipment to ensure they are working properly, investigating for leaks, etc," spokesperson Angela Fountain said in an email. "If DPU finds that a customer has been overcharged, their account will be refunded the amount."

