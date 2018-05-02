Trump medical record 'raid' raises patient privacy questions

By CARLA K. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer
A doctor's claim that three men took President Donald Trump's medical records without a form authorizing their release in what he said felt like a "raid" has raised questions about whether this kind of action is legal.
Here are some questions and answers about what happened and the laws surrounding medical records and patients' rights to obtain them.
___
WHAT HAPPENED?
Twelve days after Trump's inauguration, The New York Times published an interview with Dr. Harold Bornstein in which the president's former personal doctor revealed he had prescribed Trump three medications, including one to promote hair growth.
In an interview this week with NBC News, Bornstein said that two days after that interview three men, including Keith Schiller, the president's longtime bodyguard, showed up at the doctor's office to collect the president's medical records, leaving Bornstein feeling "raped, frightened and sad." He said it felt like a raid.
In Bornstein's account, he wasn't given a form authorizing him to release Trump's records. He said the men, who included Alan Garten, the chief legal officer for the Trump Organization, took the originals and copies of Trump's charts and lab reports, including records filed under fake names the office used. Doctors who treat celebrities often use pseudonyms to further protect celebrities' privacy.
However, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders disputed the doctor's characterization of the visit. Sanders said Tuesday the White House medical unit gave Bornstein a letter requesting the records. Sanders described taking possession of the records as "standard operating procedure for a new president."
___
WHO OWNS A MEDICAL RECORD?
Patients have a right to a copy of their medical records but the original physical record belongs to the doctor, said Dr. Matthew Wynia, director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado.
"If a patient wants a copy, they can have a copy, but they don't get the original. Patients can also ask for their records to be transferred to a new doctor, but that also involves making copies (i.e., transferring the information), not literally packaging up the originals and sending them off," Wynia said in an email.
Most states require doctors to keep and maintain records, Wynia said. Federal patient privacy law bars doctors from relinquishing records without a signed release from the patient or an authorized representative.
"Law enforcement can get copies of medical records, under some specific circumstances, but it doesn't seem like the people gathering these records were acting as law enforcement officers," Wynia said.
___
WHAT RIGHTS DO PATIENTS' HAVE?
A federal law called the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act protects the privacy of health information and gives patients the right to see and get copies of their health records.
Doctors and hospitals are required to provide a paper or electronic copy of records upon a patient's request. Many doctors ask patients to fill out a so-called HIPAA form before they release records.
Doctors can charge a reasonable fee for releasing records, but they aren't allowed to withhold them for unpaid medical bills. Patients can share their own health records with anyone they want.
Almost half of Americans in 2017 who were offered access to an online medical record did not access their record. Many didn't see a need to do so, according to a federal report .
Improving patient access to online medical records is the goal of a new federal initiative, including an online guide to getting and using health records published just last month.
___
WHAT SHOULD BORNSTEIN HAVE DONE?
If Bornstein believed the medical records were stolen, he could have filed a police report, said Dennis Melamed, who publishes a newsletter on health data privacy and security.
But Melamed also questioned Bornstein's judgment in talking about the hair-growth drug and other details of Trump's health.
"He apparently does not take HIPAA seriously," Melamed said. "And that is particularly odd as health care organizations typically take extra steps to protect the medical privacy of celebrities."
___
Follow AP Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson on Twitter: @CarlaKJohnson.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Thousands of ancient clay tablets, seals and other Iraqi archaeological objects that were smuggled into the U.S. and shipped to the head of the Hobby Lobby arts and crafts chain are being returned to the Iraqi...More >>
Thousands of ancient clay tablets, seals and other Iraqi archaeological objects that were smuggled into the U.S. and shipped to the head of the Hobby Lobby arts and crafts chain are being returned to the Iraqi government.More >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>
About 200 asylum seekers in a caravan of Central Americans are not being allowed to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors for a second straight dayMore >>
About 200 asylum seekers in a caravan of Central Americans are not being allowed to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors for a second straight dayMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>