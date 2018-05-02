Naked man stuck in fence near elementary school arrested

Justin James Rutley is being held without bond. (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

A naked man stuck in a fence near an elementary school was arrested Monday.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Justin James Rutley, 30, of Beaverdam, was arrested after being found near Anne E. Moncure Elementary School.

Deputies were called to the area Monday morning for a report of a man seen masturbating near school property. The deputy who responded reported the suspect’s legs were stuck in the fence and he had no clothes on.

Rutley was described as being covered in scratches from the thick bushes in the area where he was found.

The deputy helped remove him from the fence and covered him with a blanket.

The sheriff’s office said Rutley made several “incoherent” statements that were consistent with drug use.

Rutley is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with indecent exposure, masturbating in public and disorderly conduct.

