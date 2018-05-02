Man stuck with halfway repaired truck after insurance dispute

'All I want is my vehicle repaired, that's it,' Terry Williams said. (Source: NBC12)

A Midlothian man says he's stuck between a rock and a hard place after someone slammed into his vehicle.

"I was sleeping in bed around 4 o'clock in the morning when I heard a loud crash," said Terry Williams.

He remembers it just like it was yesterday, and each time he looks at his damaged 2007 Chevy Avalanche, he relives it again.

It's parked at a body shop in Colonial Heights where it's been since December after someone ran into it outside of his girlfriend's house in the city.

Williams says he jumped up and saw the car speeding away.

"The whole front end got smashed and destroyed,” Williams said.

Police found the driver a short time later.

The man's insurance company, National General Insurance, sent out an adjuster and the owner of Battlefield Park Body Shop confirms they were given the green light to complete repairs.

The truck was towed there, but nobody expected what the insurance company would do about two months later.

"They decided to d rop the claim,” Williams said.

"They painted all of it; they painted the back of it," he said. "They painted everything that needs to go on the vehicle, and then they denied the claim. No apologies, no reasoning just let me know why you're d ropping my claim."

"Very seldom we've ever had this happen,” said shop owner William Abernathy.

What happened left Abernathy baffled as well.

"We started on it and probably have 85-90 percent completion and then we ran into some supplemental damage, which they at that time denied the claim," Abernathy said. “It's just denied. And I understand they were supposed to send out some type of letter to us. Neither one of us has received anything yet."

NBC12 tried repeatedly to reach out to National General for a response, but the company has not offered one.

Williams' attorney, Scott Whitlow, also reached out to the company and says he did get a response when he asked that the denial of coverage be reversed.

He says National General told him no because the driver’s mother did not list him on her policy and he was therefore uninsured.

"I think it's very egregious," Whitlow said. "If the driver didn't have insurance coverage, that's something they needed to find out before they said they'd pay for the repairs and told him where to take the vehicle to have the repairs done. But it's just too late for them to back out now."

Whitlow says the National General and his client had a contract.

He plans to file suit against the insurance company, but for now, everything is up in the air.

"Just in limbo," Abernathy said. “He’s walking and we have a halfway repaired truck that we need to complete."

"All I want is my vehicle repaired, that's it,” Williams said. "I don't want anything. I just want my vehicle repaired and any other expenses that I've had to incur since then."

"I can't even tell you how upsetting it is," Williams said. "I can't even put it into words."

