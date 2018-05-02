New Medicare cards have begun shipping

A sample of what the new card looks like. (Source: Medicare)

A new Medicare card may be popping up in your mailbox soon.

The new cards remove the beneficiary’s Social Security number to increase security.

In place of the Social Security number, a Medicare number will be used to protect patients’ identities and reduce the potential for fraud.

The new cards have started arriving for patients in Virginia this week.

For more information on the change, visit Medicare’s website.

Any old Medicare cards should be destroyed once the new one arrives.

Virginia is among the first states for patients to receive the new card.

