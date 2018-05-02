Facebook taps advisers for audits on bias and civil rights - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Facebook taps advisers for audits on bias and civil rights

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File). FILE- In this Jan. 13, 2015, file photo, Laura Murphy, director, ACLU Legislative Office, speaks at the President's Task Force on 21 Century Policing at the Newseum in Washington. Facebook has enlisted two outside advisers ... (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File). FILE- In this Jan. 13, 2015, file photo, Laura Murphy, director, ACLU Legislative Office, speaks at the President's Task Force on 21 Century Policing at the Newseum in Washington. Facebook has enlisted two outside advisers ...
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2012, file photo, Senate Minority Whip Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., walks between the Senate chamber and the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in Washington. Facebook has enliste... (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2012, file photo, Senate Minority Whip Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., walks between the Senate chamber and the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in Washington. Facebook has enliste...

By MAE ANDERSON
AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook has enlisted two outside advisers to examine how it treats underrepresented communities and whether it has a liberal bias.

Civil rights leader Laura Murphy will examine civil rights issues, along with law firm Relman, Dane & Colfax. Former Sen. Jon Kyl, an Arizona Republican, will examine concerns about a liberal bias on Facebook.

The moves come as Facebook deals with a privacy scandal related to access of tens of millions of users' data by a consulting firm affiliated with President Donald Trump. CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress on the issue last month. Facebook also has faced criticisms over a deluge of fake news and Russian election interference.

The audits were reported earlier by Axios. Facebook says the feedback will help Facebook improve and serve users more effectively.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • George Michael's family asks fans to remove memorial shrines

    George Michael's family asks fans to remove memorial shrines

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-05-02 17:10:03 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-05-02 18:13:22 GMT
    (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP). Tributes to George Michael are seen outside his house in Highgate, north London, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. George's Michael's family is asking fans to remove flowers, photos and other tributes left outside the lake singer's ...(Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP). Tributes to George Michael are seen outside his house in Highgate, north London, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. George's Michael's family is asking fans to remove flowers, photos and other tributes left outside the lake singer's ...
    George's Michael's family is asking fans to remove flowers, photos and other tributes left outside the late singer's two homes.More >>
    George's Michael's family is asking fans to remove flowers, photos and other tributes left outside the late singer's two homes.More >>

  • Sales strong, but slower for Comey book in 2nd week

    Sales strong, but slower for Comey book in 2nd week

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-05-02 14:50:01 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-05-02 18:13:18 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a stop on his book tour Monday, April 30, 2018, in Washington.( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a stop on his book tour Monday, April 30, 2018, in Washington.
    Sales strong, but slower for James Comey's book in 2nd week of publication.More >>
    Sales strong, but slower for James Comey's book in 2nd week of publication.More >>

  • Viewers see vulnerable Serena Williams in 5-part TV series

    Viewers see vulnerable Serena Williams in 5-part TV series

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-05-02 06:29:36 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-05-02 18:13:14 GMT
    (HBO via AP). In a photo provided by HBO date not provided, Serena Williams holds her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanion Jr., in a scene from the HBO's "Being Serena," a five-part documentary series. The series airs Wednesday nights, starting this week.(HBO via AP). In a photo provided by HBO date not provided, Serena Williams holds her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanion Jr., in a scene from the HBO's "Being Serena," a five-part documentary series. The series airs Wednesday nights, starting this week.
    A five-part documentary series about Serena Williams shows vulnerability the world is not accustomed to seeing or hearing from the owner of 23 Grand Slam singles championships.More >>
    A five-part documentary series about Serena Williams shows vulnerability the world is not accustomed to seeing or hearing from the owner of 23 Grand Slam singles championships.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly