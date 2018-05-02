Woman suspected of killing son before taking her own life

The woman was dead when police arrived, and the boy died on the way to the hospital. (Source: RNN)

A murder-suicide involving a mother and son occurred in James City County on Wednesday, according to a report from WVEC.

Per the report, police received a call from a woman who was distraught and they believed was suffering from mental illness.

Police responded to the woman’s home, identified as Jenell Georgia Gallegos, 35. Officers entered the home and found Gallegos dead and her son, Noah, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Noah, who was in the sixth grade, died on the way to hospital.

