Facebook breach may have impacted 1.7 million Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia's Attorney General says up to 20 percent of all state residents may have been impacted by a privacy breach at Facebook.

Mark Herring said Wednesday that Facebook had told his office that 7,100 Virginians had downloaded a third-party app that potentially may have exposed the private information of 1.7 million "friends" on the social network site.

Herring sent a letter in March with several other attorneys general asking Facebook for the information. He said Wednesday that the high number of Virginians who may have had their private information shared without permission is "extremely troubling."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for his company's role in a data privacy scandal and foreign interference in the 2016 elections.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.