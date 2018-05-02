Southwest plane with cracked window diverted to Cleveland - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Southwest plane with cracked window diverted to Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey was forced to land in Cleveland on Wednesday after one of its windows cracked.

There were no reports of injuries after Flight 957 landed safely at Cleveland's Hopkins International Airport.

Dallas-based Southwest said that the plane diverted to Cleveland for a maintenance review after the issue on one of the multiple layers of window pane.

"The flight landed uneventfully in Cleveland. The aircraft has been taken out of service, and our local Cleveland Employees are working diligently to accommodate the 76 Customers on a new aircraft to Newark," Southwest said in a statement.

The emergency landing comes two weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine explosion and a blown out window. A woman who was partly sucked out of that window was killed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

