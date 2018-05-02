Missing Chesterfield man found unharmed - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing Chesterfield man found unharmed

David J. O'Dell was last seen Sunday. (Source: Chesterfield County police/Facebook) David J. O'Dell was last seen Sunday. (Source: Chesterfield County police/Facebook)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police say a man missing since Sunday has been found. 

Police say David J. O'Dell, 33, was unharmed, but did not say where he was located.

