Chesterfield police looking for missing 33-year-old man

David J. O'Dell was last seen Sunday. (Source: Chesterfield County police/Facebook)

Chesterfield police are looking for a man who has been missing since April 29.

David J. O'Dell was last seen at his home in the 1200 block of Wycliff Court. He spoke with a relative on the phone around 6 p.m. and said he was planning to visit a friend.

His family contacted police when he had not returned 24 hours later.

O'Dell, 33, is a white male about 6-foot-4 with blue eyes and brown hair. He left his home in a silver 2009 Toyota Scion with Virginia plate XDL-1150.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

