No confirmed survivors after military cargo plane crashes near Savannah

There are no confirmed survivors after a military plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth. GA. The plane was carrying possibly up to nine people.

According to a news release from the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah, the C-130 Hercules cargo plane from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday while performing a training mission. The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was headed to the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ.

Hwy 21 between Crossgate Road and Dean Forest Road will be closed indefinitely. The train tracks were also affected and are closed.

Our David Klugh examined crash video captured by a nearby business' surveillance camera. WARNING: The video may be too graphic for some viewers:

Gulfstream has released the following statement for employees:

Employees can access the main entrance from Airways Avenue by showing their Gulfstream or FlightSafety ID to officers responding to the military aircraft crash. Second-shift G650 employees should park in the North lot and walk across the ramp. To leave the East lot, turn left on Robert B. Miller Road and left on Gulfstream Road. Traffic leaving the West and North lots can only turn left on Gulfstream Road.

The Georgia Ports Authority released the following statement for employees:

Following the crash of a C-130 military aircraft, the Georgia Department of Transportation instituted a road closure and detour on Georgia State Route 21 between Crossgate Road and Piedmont Avenue. Motorists traveling north on SR 21 are being detoured onto SR 307 North, then west on the Jimmy Deloach Connector to the Sonny Dixon Interchange back to SR 21, where the detour ends. Motorists traveling south on SR 21 are being detoured onto Sonny Dixon Interchange to Jimmy Deloach Connector, then east to SR 307 South back to SR 21, where the detour ends. Truck gates at Garden City Terminal have not been affected. Gates will remain open until the regular time of 6 p.m. Norfolk Southern remains able to move rail cargo from Atlanta to its Dillard Yard in Savannah, however NS is delayed from bringing trains to Garden City Terminal. Rail cargo moving over CSX Transportation’s lines has not been affected. The Georgia Ports Authority wishes to extend its deepest sympathies to the families of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard members who lost their lives in the crash.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System sent a notification to parents advising that power, phone, and network services had been knocked out at both Port Wentworth Elementary and Rice Creek School due to the crash. Officials advise that there are no impacts or threats to the schools. School operations currently remain on our regular operating regular schedule. We are told the SCCPSS Transportation Department has assessed the road closures in the area and has determined that there will be no delays to transportation Wednesday afternoon.

Also, we are told that individuals should check with their airline if they are flying out of Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

.@fly_SAV says some flights are being impacted by C130 crash. You need to check with your airline. Check flight status here https://t.co/rmk6BrQzsj — Amanda LaBrot (@AmandaLaBrot) May 2, 2018

"As far as we know, there were no cars hit in this crash. It is an absolute miracle at that time of day, at that intersection," said Gena Bilbo, Effingham County Sheriff's Office.

President Donald J. Trump tweeted about the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

I have been briefed on the U.S. C-130 “Hercules” cargo plane from the Puerto Rico National Guard that crashed near Savannah Hilton Head International Airport. Please join me in thoughts and prayers for the victims, their families and the great men and women of the National Guard. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2018

Rep. Buddy Carter also shared his thoughts via Twitter:

It is heartbreaking to hear the tragic news in the First District today involving brave servicemembers. Amy and I send our prayers to those involved in the C-130 crash near the Sav Airport and the first responders who rushed to the scene. As we learn more, we are ready to help. — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) May 2, 2018

Stay with us for the very latest as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.