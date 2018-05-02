Trump asks judge to dismiss lawsuit related to his DC hotel - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump asks judge to dismiss lawsuit related to his DC hotel

By STEPHEN BRAUN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump wants a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Trump of accepting payments at his Washington hotel in violation on the Constitution.

At issue of a clause that prohibits a president and other government employees from accepting gifts and payments from foreign governments without congressional approval. In this case, the payments come from foreign governments that patronize the hotel.

A Trump lawyer claims Trump's "absolutely immune" from legal action in his capacity as president.

The lawyer also says Trump can't be sued as an individual. Maryland and the District of Columbia originally sued Trump only as president, but later accused him as a private citizen after a judge raised that legal issue at a hearing this year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

