NHL taking a look at Wilson hit on Pittsburgh's Aston-Reese

NEW YORK (AP) - The NHL is taking a look at a hit by Washington forward Tom Wilson that left Pittsburgh's Zach Aston-Reese with a broken jaw and a concussion.

The league's department of player safety announced Wednesday that it has scheduled a hearing for Wilson to talk about the collision that occurred a night earlier during Washington's 4-3 victory over the Penguins in Game 3 that gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead in the series.

Aston-Reese was stickhandling near the Washington bench when Wilson drilled the rookie with his left shoulder. The force propelled Wilson up into the Washington bench while Aston-Reese lay on the ice for several moments before skating off.

This is the second time in the series Wilson made a borderline hit. He was not disciplined for a blindside hit on Pittsburgh defenseman Brian Dumoulin in Game 2 that forced Dumoulin to go through the NHL's concussion protocol.

