Officials: Man robs same bank day after release from prison - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Officials: Man robs same bank day after release from prison

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say a man sent to state prison for bank robbery has robbed the same Cleveland bank branch the day after his release.

Federal prosecutors in Cleveland say 40-year-old Markiko Sonnie Lewis was indicted Tuesday on a single count of bank robbery for robbing a Cleveland Key Bank branch April 12. Prosecutors say he took just over $1,000.

Lewis, of Maple Heights, was sentenced to 30 months in prison in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Common Pleas Court in April 2016, including time already served, after pleading guilty to robbing the same bank branch in November 2015.

He was released April 11.

Court records indicate Lewis hasn't been assigned an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Peppa Pig wins street cred, attracts censors in China

    Peppa Pig wins street cred, attracts censors in China

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-05-02 06:09:24 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-05-02 17:01:57 GMT
    A cherubic British cartoon character has become an unlikely target of China's censors as online fans use her porcine likeness in sardonic memes and "gangster" catchphrases.More >>
    A cherubic British cartoon character has become an unlikely target of China's censors as online fans use her porcine likeness in sardonic memes and "gangster" catchphrases.More >>

  • Private equity firm is winning bidder for Weinstein Co.

    Private equity firm is winning bidder for Weinstein Co.

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-05-02 00:09:14 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-05-02 17:00:07 GMT
    Private equity firm emerges as winning bidder for Weinstein Co.More >>
    Private equity firm emerges as winning bidder for Weinstein Co.More >>

  • Viewers see vulnerable Serena Williams in 5-part TV series

    Viewers see vulnerable Serena Williams in 5-part TV series

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-05-02 06:29:36 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:57 PM EDT2018-05-02 16:57:58 GMT
    (HBO via AP). In a photo provided by HBO date not provided, Serena Williams holds her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanion Jr., in a scene from the HBO's "Being Serena," a five-part documentary series. The series airs Wednesday nights, starting this week.(HBO via AP). In a photo provided by HBO date not provided, Serena Williams holds her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanion Jr., in a scene from the HBO's "Being Serena," a five-part documentary series. The series airs Wednesday nights, starting this week.
    A five-part documentary series about Serena Williams shows vulnerability the world is not accustomed to seeing or hearing from the owner of 23 Grand Slam singles championships.More >>
    A five-part documentary series about Serena Williams shows vulnerability the world is not accustomed to seeing or hearing from the owner of 23 Grand Slam singles championships.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly