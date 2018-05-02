Germany budget plan foresees no new debt through 2022 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Germany budget plan foresees no new debt through 2022

BERLIN (AP) - The German Cabinet has approved a budget for 2018 and a longer-term outlook through 2022 that foresees no new debt.

Germany has had a budget surplus since 2014 and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that higher revenues mean the government can keep its promises to increase spending on many social programs.

Scholz says that in good economic times "responsible" financial policies can "reduce debt and increase investment."

Defense spending is scheduled to increase 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in 2018 to 38.5 billion euros, then to 41.5 billion euros in 2019.

As the overall economy is projected to grow, those increases won't bring Germany much closer to its NATO commitment to spend 2 percent of GDP on defense.

Scholz says the defense and development ministries have already requested more.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Private equity firm is winning bidder for Weinstein Co.

    Private equity firm is winning bidder for Weinstein Co.

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-05-02 00:09:14 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-05-02 13:29:46 GMT
    Private equity firm emerges as winning bidder for Weinstein Co.More >>
    Private equity firm emerges as winning bidder for Weinstein Co.More >>

  • Gibson guitar maker sees a future with bankruptcy protection

    Gibson guitar maker sees a future with bankruptcy protection

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-05-02 03:49:26 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-02 13:19:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). File- This April 9, 2017, file photo shows a Gibson ES-335 is attached to the lid of Chuck Berry's casket during a celebration of life for the rock 'n' roll legend in St. Louis. The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresen...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). File- This April 9, 2017, file photo shows a Gibson ES-335 is attached to the lid of Chuck Berry's casket during a celebration of life for the rock 'n' roll legend in St. Louis. The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresen...
    The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresent on the American music stage, files for bankruptcy protection.More >>
    The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresent on the American music stage, files for bankruptcy protection.More >>

  • Peppa Pig wins street cred, attracts censors in China

    Peppa Pig wins street cred, attracts censors in China

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-05-02 06:09:24 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-02 13:19:05 GMT
    A cherubic British cartoon character has become an unlikely target of China's censors as online fans use her porcine likeness in sardonic memes and "gangster" catchphrases.More >>
    A cherubic British cartoon character has become an unlikely target of China's censors as online fans use her porcine likeness in sardonic memes and "gangster" catchphrases.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly