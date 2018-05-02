EU wants big budget to fund new priorities after Brexit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

EU wants big budget to fund new priorities after Brexit

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union's executive branch has proposed a budget to finance new priorities like defense and border control as well as compensating for Britain's departure from the bloc.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday that the 2021-2027 budget will be "bigger than the preceding one, because it will determine the future of our Europe of 27" members.

The Commission unveiled a seven-year spending package worth 1.135 trillion euros ($1.36 trillion), which accounts for around 1.1 percent of the bloc's total output.

Agricultural funding and "cohesion funds" that help raise the infrastructure standards of poorer states are both to be cut by around 5 percent.

The Commission is also seeking powers to suspend or restrict funding to countries whose rule of law standards might pose financial risks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Gibson guitar maker sees a future with bankruptcy protection

    Gibson guitar maker sees a future with bankruptcy protection

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-05-02 03:49:26 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-02 13:19:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). File- This April 9, 2017, file photo shows a Gibson ES-335 is attached to the lid of Chuck Berry's casket during a celebration of life for the rock 'n' roll legend in St. Louis. The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresen...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). File- This April 9, 2017, file photo shows a Gibson ES-335 is attached to the lid of Chuck Berry's casket during a celebration of life for the rock 'n' roll legend in St. Louis. The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresen...
    The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresent on the American music stage, files for bankruptcy protection.More >>
    The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresent on the American music stage, files for bankruptcy protection.More >>

  • Viewers see vulnerable Serena Williams in 5-part TV series

    Viewers see vulnerable Serena Williams in 5-part TV series

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-05-02 06:29:36 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-02 13:19:36 GMT
    (HBO via AP). In a photo provided by HBO date not provided, Serena Williams holds her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanion Jr., in a scene from the HBO's "Being Serena," a five-part documentary series. The series airs Wednesday nights, starting this week.(HBO via AP). In a photo provided by HBO date not provided, Serena Williams holds her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanion Jr., in a scene from the HBO's "Being Serena," a five-part documentary series. The series airs Wednesday nights, starting this week.
    A five-part documentary series about Serena Williams shows vulnerability the world is not accustomed to seeing or hearing from the owner of 23 Grand Slam singles championships.More >>
    A five-part documentary series about Serena Williams shows vulnerability the world is not accustomed to seeing or hearing from the owner of 23 Grand Slam singles championships.More >>

  • West's wild words stir again: Kanye calls slavery a 'choice'

    West's wild words stir again: Kanye calls slavery a 'choice'

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-05-01 23:09:28 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-02 13:19:31 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo. Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. West has called American slavery “a choice.” In an interview Tuesday on “TMZ L...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo. Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. West has called American slavery “a choice.” In an interview Tuesday on “TMZ L...
    Kanye West has wasted no time in causing another stir, calling American slavery "a choice.".More >>
    Kanye West has wasted no time in causing another stir, calling American slavery "a choice.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly