EU warns Trump it won't negotiate under trade tariffs threat - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

EU warns Trump it won't negotiate under trade tariffs threat

BRUSSELS (AP) - The head of the European Union's executive has warned the United States that the bloc will not negotiate trade concessions under threat, a day after President Donald Trump granted the EU only a one-month extension on steel and aluminum tariffs.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament Wednesday that the exemption should be "unconditional and permanent."

Juncker added that "this should not happen between allies."

The 28-country EU has warned that it will retaliate if Trump goes ahead with the tariffs by May 31, a development that could set off a trans-Atlantic trade war.

"We will continue our negotiations with the U.S. but we will refuse to negotiate under threat," Juncker said. "We are now, pure and simple, calling for their withdrawal."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Private equity firm is winning bidder for Weinstein Co.

    Private equity firm is winning bidder for Weinstein Co.

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-05-02 00:09:14 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-05-02 13:29:46 GMT
    Private equity firm emerges as winning bidder for Weinstein Co.More >>
    Private equity firm emerges as winning bidder for Weinstein Co.More >>

  • Gibson guitar maker sees a future with bankruptcy protection

    Gibson guitar maker sees a future with bankruptcy protection

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-05-02 03:49:26 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-02 13:19:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). File- This April 9, 2017, file photo shows a Gibson ES-335 is attached to the lid of Chuck Berry's casket during a celebration of life for the rock 'n' roll legend in St. Louis. The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresen...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). File- This April 9, 2017, file photo shows a Gibson ES-335 is attached to the lid of Chuck Berry's casket during a celebration of life for the rock 'n' roll legend in St. Louis. The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresen...
    The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresent on the American music stage, files for bankruptcy protection.More >>
    The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresent on the American music stage, files for bankruptcy protection.More >>

  • Peppa Pig wins street cred, attracts censors in China

    Peppa Pig wins street cred, attracts censors in China

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-05-02 06:09:24 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-02 13:19:05 GMT
    A cherubic British cartoon character has become an unlikely target of China's censors as online fans use her porcine likeness in sardonic memes and "gangster" catchphrases.More >>
    A cherubic British cartoon character has become an unlikely target of China's censors as online fans use her porcine likeness in sardonic memes and "gangster" catchphrases.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly