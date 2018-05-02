Police: Masked robber identified by mom, turns himself in - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Masked robber identified by mom, turns himself in

BELLPORT, N.Y. (AP) - Police in Long Island say a man who held up a string of businesses while hiding behind a surgical mask has been identified by his mother.

Officials say the 50-year-old Bellport man turned himself in on Monday, two days after Suffolk County police released a picture of the suspect during an April 24 robbery at an East Patchogue gas station. Police say the man told them his mother was able to identify him from the picture.

The suspect is accused of robbing at gunpoint several businesses in East Patchogue, Yaphank and Holbrook. The businesses were robbed between Feb. 17 and Saturday, according to authorities. He was arraigned Monday on five counts of first-degree robbery.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Peppa Pig wins street cred, attracts censors in China

    Peppa Pig wins street cred, attracts censors in China

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-05-02 06:09:24 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 7:11 AM EDT2018-05-02 11:11:52 GMT
    A cherubic British cartoon character has become an unlikely target of China's censors as online fans use her porcine likeness in sardonic memes and "gangster" catchphrases.More >>
    A cherubic British cartoon character has become an unlikely target of China's censors as online fans use her porcine likeness in sardonic memes and "gangster" catchphrases.More >>

  • Gibson guitar maker sees a future with bankruptcy protection

    Gibson guitar maker sees a future with bankruptcy protection

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-05-02 03:49:26 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-05-02 11:10:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). File- This April 9, 2017, file photo shows a Gibson ES-335 is attached to the lid of Chuck Berry's casket during a celebration of life for the rock 'n' roll legend in St. Louis. The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresen...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). File- This April 9, 2017, file photo shows a Gibson ES-335 is attached to the lid of Chuck Berry's casket during a celebration of life for the rock 'n' roll legend in St. Louis. The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresen...
    The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresent on the American music stage, files for bankruptcy protection.More >>
    The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresent on the American music stage, files for bankruptcy protection.More >>

  • Viewers see vulnerable Serena Williams in 5-part TV series

    Viewers see vulnerable Serena Williams in 5-part TV series

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-05-02 06:29:36 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-05-02 11:10:18 GMT
    (HBO via AP). In a photo provided by HBO date not provided, Serena Williams holds her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanion Jr., in a scene from the HBO's "Being Serena," a five-part documentary series. The series airs Wednesday nights, starting this week.(HBO via AP). In a photo provided by HBO date not provided, Serena Williams holds her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanion Jr., in a scene from the HBO's "Being Serena," a five-part documentary series. The series airs Wednesday nights, starting this week.
    A five-part documentary series about Serena Williams shows vulnerability the world is not accustomed to seeing or hearing from the owner of 23 Grand Slam singles championships.More >>
    A five-part documentary series about Serena Williams shows vulnerability the world is not accustomed to seeing or hearing from the owner of 23 Grand Slam singles championships.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly