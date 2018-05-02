Wrong-way driver arrested after fleeing scene of head-on crash

Chesterfield police arrested a wrong-way driver after he fled the scene of the head-on crash.More >>
Officials with Amelia County Public Schools are keeping their students safety a top priority after a threatening situation on a school bus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Richmond police are in the early stages of a death investigation after a man was shot in the city’s east end.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
VDOT maintains the land where the bamboo is growing, and has come to cut the overgrown the plants before. But the bamboo keeps growing.More >>
The daycare owner says on the day of the incident, a worker heard a commotion, walked into the room and found the 1-year-old hurt.More >>
A Moulton woman's disappearance has her family growing more worried by the minute. As part of the ongoing search effort, Dawn Hendricks, a seasoned private investigator, has been working the case pro bono.More >>
After the 17-year-old graduates in May, she plans to major in biology and become a NICU nurse.More >>
Authorities are looking for the person who shot and killed a former defensive end for the Green Bay Packers.More >>
Microblading involves the use of a hand tool with tiny needles to make shallow little cuts on the skin. Then pigment seeps in, giving the user semi-permanent results.More >>
A mom is looking for answers after she claims her 5-year-old child was picked up from school Monday by a Lyft driver no one in her family called.More >>
58-year-old Arthur Lamar Adams, of Jackson, has been charged for his role in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme that affected hundreds of victims across multiple states over several years.More >>
Officials say the area is prone to sinkholes. The homeowners’ association paid thousands of dollars to fill sinkholes back in 2012.More >>
The search continues for a missing 16-year-old who is believed to be with a former Forrest County teacher charged with sexual battery.More >>
A mother and her adult son were arrested for a fight that happened in the middle of a busy intersection. A large portion of the incident was captured on camera and posted to social media.More >>
