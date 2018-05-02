Wrong-way driver arrested after fleeing scene of head-on crash

The woman in the other car was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

The wrong-way driver ended up crashing into a woman’s vehicle head-on. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

Chesterfield police arrested a wrong-way driver after he fled the scene of the head-on crash.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Midlothian Turnpike near Chippenham Parkway.

Witnesses saw the driver of the van heading out of the city – going the wrong way on Midlothian. He ended up crashing into a woman’s vehicle head-on.

The woman was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay.

According to police, the wrong-way driver fled the scene, but was quickly nabbed by officers. He’s currently in police custody.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Charges against the driver are currently pending.

