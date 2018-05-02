Eurozone growth comes off the boil in Q1 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Eurozone growth comes off the boil in Q1

BRUSSELS (AP) - Official figures show that economic growth across the 19-country eurozone slowed in the first three months of the year.

In a preliminary estimate, Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency, said Wednesday that the single currency bloc grew by 0.4 percent in the first quarter from the previous three-month period. That is the lowest since the third quarter of 2016, when growth was also 0.4 percent.

Growth was down on the previous quarter's hefty 0.7 percent uptick, but in line with economists' expectations following a run of soft activity data attributed partly to the euro's strength.

On an annual basis, growth moderated to a still-healthy 2.5 percent, from 2.8 percent.

Separately, Eurostat said unemployment across the region held steady at a near 10-year low of 8.5 percent in March.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Peppa Pig wins street cred, attracts censors in China

    Peppa Pig wins street cred, attracts censors in China

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-05-02 06:09:24 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 5:51 AM EDT2018-05-02 09:51:46 GMT
    A cherubic British cartoon character has become an unlikely target of China's censors as online fans use her porcine likeness in sardonic memes and "gangster" catchphrases.More >>
    A cherubic British cartoon character has become an unlikely target of China's censors as online fans use her porcine likeness in sardonic memes and "gangster" catchphrases.More >>

  • West's wild words stir again: Kanye calls slavery a 'choice'

    West's wild words stir again: Kanye calls slavery a 'choice'

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-05-01 23:09:28 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 5:39 AM EDT2018-05-02 09:39:53 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo. Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. West has called American slavery “a choice.” In an interview Tuesday on “TMZ L...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo. Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. West has called American slavery “a choice.” In an interview Tuesday on “TMZ L...
    Kanye West has wasted no time in causing another stir, calling American slavery "a choice.".More >>
    Kanye West has wasted no time in causing another stir, calling American slavery "a choice.".More >>

  • Private equity firm is winning bidder for Weinstein Co.

    Private equity firm is winning bidder for Weinstein Co.

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-05-02 00:09:14 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-05-02 09:32:29 GMT
    Private equity firm emerges as winning bidder for Weinstein Co.More >>
    Private equity firm emerges as winning bidder for Weinstein Co.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly