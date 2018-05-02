Death investigation launched after man shot in Creighton Court

The scene was active for multiple hours overnight, with officers in the area as late as 3:30 a.m. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond police are in the early stages of a death investigation after a man was shot in the city’s east end.

Officers were called to Creighton Court just after midnight Wednesday and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds.

Currently, police have not released a suspect description or motive.

The scene was active for multiple hours overnight, with officers in the area as late as 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

