Verlander's magnificent effort spoiled as Astros fall

Justin Verlander has been among the best pitchers in baseball during the first month of the season, and that effort continued on Tuesday night, though the Goochland native did not get a win to show for it.

Verlander threw eight shutout innings, scattering just three hits and striking out an eye-popping 14 batters, but Houston gave up four ninth inning runs, and fell to the Yankees, 4-0. The right-hander became the first pitcher in history to post at least 14 strikeouts, issue no walks, and give up no runs against the Bronx Bombers.

Ken Giles was the pitcher of record for the Astros, giving up four earned runs in one-third of an inning, including a three-run home run to Gary Sanchez.

Verlander's numbers so far this season have been impressive to say the least. The former Bulldog is 4-0 in seven starts, leads the American League with 62 strikeouts, and boasts a razor-thin 1.13 ERA. He's pitched at least 5.2 innings in each of his starts, going at least seven innings in four of them, and seeing eight innings on two occasions, including Tuesday night.

The Astros are certainly getting their money's worth out of Verlander, as his 47.2 innings pitched so far lead all of Major League Baseball.

Houston and New York continue their series on Wednesday evening at 8:00. Verlander is scheduled to make his next start on Sunday when the Astros visit Arizona.

