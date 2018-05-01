Family seeks help over $61K residency dispute with Hanover

The family says they are not tuition thieves. Instead, they say Hanover will not accept any residency documentation they provide.More >>
The family says they are not tuition thieves. Instead, they say Hanover will not accept any residency documentation they provide.More >>
The Virginia Department of Health says nearly 800 children under the age of 6 were diagnosed with lead poisoning in 2016.More >>
The Virginia Department of Health says nearly 800 children under the age of 6 were diagnosed with lead poisoning in 2016.More >>
Think your hired the wrong repairman? What do you do, if the contractor you paid to fix your riding lawn mower has both your money and your mower and keeps making promises to deliver it, but doesn't?More >>
Think your hired the wrong repairman? What do you do, if the contractor you paid to fix your riding lawn mower has both your money and your mower and keeps making promises to deliver it, but doesn't?More >>
More than 200 Virginians died in distracted driving crashes last year, and 15,000 people were injured, according to DMV statistics.More >>
More than 200 Virginians died in distracted driving crashes last year, and 15,000 people were injured, according to DMV statistics.More >>
A frustrated Glen Allen man turned to 12 On Your Side for help, after he says his neighbor built a wall on his property without permission - and now it could cost him thousands!More >>
A frustrated Glen Allen man turned to 12 On Your Side for help, after he says his neighbor built a wall on his property without permission - and now it could cost him thousands!More >>