Redskins to host Jets for 3 days of joint camp practices

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins will host the New York Jets this summer for three days of joint training camp practices.

The teams announced Tuesday that they will practice with each other at Washington's Bon Secours Training Center from Aug. 12 to 14, leading into their preseason game at FedExField on Aug. 16.

The practices, which will be free and open to the public, will mark the first time the Jets have held joint sessions with another team since they joined the Giants at SUNY Albany in 2005. Meanwhile, this will be the third set of joint practices in the last five years for the Redskins, who hosted New England in 2014 and Houston the following summer.

Jets coach Todd Bowles says the practices will be "a nice change of pace for our players to face another team." Redskins coach Jay Gruden says similar sessions in the past have given his staff good opportunities to evaluate players in competitive situations.

Fans of both teams will be able to get a close look at Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold, who will compete for New York's starting quarterback job. Washington, whose new QB is Alex Smith, selected Alabama defensive tackle Da'ron Payne with the 13th overall pick.

