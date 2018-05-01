Ex-Richmond guard Fore heading to Vols as graduate transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Richmond guard Khwan Fore says he's heading to Tennessee as a graduate transfer.
Fore announced his decision with an Instagram post that included a picture of him in a Tennessee uniform. Tennessee hasn't officially announced Fore's addition.
Fore made 29 starts for Richmond this past season and averaged 11 points 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 32.1 minutes. The 6-footer from Huntsville, Alabama, averaged 11.2 points and made 35 starts in 2016-17.
He adds depth to a Tennessee backcourt that lost James Daniel III and Chris Darrington from a team that went 26-9 and lost to Loyola-Chicago in the NCAA Tournament's round of 32 this past season.
Daniel has used up his college eligibility and Darrington announced after the season he was transferring to Toledo .
