Sheriff's office details wild chase that ended with DUI charge

A man was charged with DUI after leading police on a chase on I-95 in Stafford County.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Lloyd Garrett, 39, of Spotsylvania, was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase and fleeing on foot.

Garrett told deputies he fled because his driver’s license was suspended. He was charged with driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, reckless driving and felony eluding.

Garrett was also found to be out on bond from Prince William County for a felony charge at the time of the pursuit.

He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the chase happened when Garrett’s vehicle was seen speeding on U.S. 17. A deputy activated his lights but the vehicle did not stop.

Deputies followed the car onto I-95 where it pulled to the shoulder and slowed down before again accelerating and weaving through traffic.

At one point, the vehicle’s brakes were quickly applied in what the sheriff’s office said was an attempt to initiate a crash. A deputy pulled ahead of the vehicle, and contact between the two cars was made.

The vehicle later pulled across the median and into a ditch where the driver fled on foot into the woods and a commuter lot. With the help of canine officers, Garrett was located at a dumpster.

The chase crossed from Stafford County into Fredericksburg and ended in Spotsylvania County.

