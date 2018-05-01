Miles-long chase results in arrest for tractor-trailer driver

The lasted for several miles and started with a stop at a weigh station. (Source: RNN)

A tractor-trailer driver was arrested after leading police on a miles-long chase.

Virginia State Police say Joseph A Reinzi, 55, of St. Cloud, FL, fled a weight station after being told his cargo exceeded the weight limit.

Reinzi is accused of entering Carson Scales on southbound I-95 in Prince George County and driving away after being told about the weight violation without adjusting the axles on the tractor-trailer to correct the problem.

VSP said a trooper, with lights and siren activated, followed Reinzi and directed him to pull over, but he made evasive moves to avoid being stopped.

Additional troopers assisted by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office eventually stopped the tractor-trailer and Reinzi was arrested without incident. There were no injuries and no damage to property.

The weigh station is located between mile marker 39 and 40, and the truck was stopped near exit 11B.

Reinzi was transported to Southside Regional Jail where he is charged with felony eluding, misdemeanor eluding and reckless driving. Additional charges may be pending.

VSP said Reinzi was also wanted for an outstanding warrant in Florida.

