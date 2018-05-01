2 teenage girl missing from Caroline County

Naveah Milon Randolph, left, and Shadeja Magdeline Anderson, right, were last seen Monday, (Source: Caroline County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Two teenagers are missing from Caroline County.

Naveah Milon Randolph, 14, and Shadeja Magdeline Anderson, 15, were last seen between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. April 30.

The girls are believed to be in a gray Honda Accord.

Randolph was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a white T-shirt and an orange North Face jacket. Anderson was wearing gray leggings and an orange and green T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 633-5400.

