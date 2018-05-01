Man guilty of $1.2 million skimming scheme in Colonial Heights

An Alexandria man pleaded guilty Tuesday to bank fraud in connection with a $1.2 million ATM skimming and cloned card scheme in Colonial Heights.

Roberto De Miranda Martinez, 43, was caught in the act of installing a card-reading ATM skimming device and camera on an ATM in Colonial Heights in January.

"In skimming schemes, the reader picks up data from bank customers using the ATM and then the perpetrators use the data to clone duplicate cards to obtain funds from the customer’s account," the Department of Justice said in a news release. "An FBI investigation has uncovered approximately $1.2 million in losses from the scheme."

De Miranda Martinez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and bank fraud. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison when he is sentenced in August.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12