Man guilty of $1.2 million skimming scheme in Colonial Heights

The Goochland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 66-year-old man who has dementia and Parkinson’s.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 66-year-old man who has dementia and Parkinson’s.More >>
The girls are believed to be in a gray Honda Accord.More >>
The girls are believed to be in a gray Honda Accord.More >>
An Alexandria man pleaded guilty Tuesday to bank fraud in connection with a $1.2 million ATM skimming and cloned card scheme in Colonial Heights.More >>
An Alexandria man pleaded guilty Tuesday to bank fraud in connection with a $1.2 million ATM skimming and cloned card scheme in Colonial Heights.More >>
Parents say RPS' mistake is costing their families financial aid, grants, and in some cases, students might not even be accepted into college.More >>
Parents say RPS' mistake is costing their families financial aid, grants, and in some cases, students might not even be accepted into college.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
According to an investigative report by 11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti, a forensic pathologist estimates millions of parasitic mites ate her alive over the span of several months, perhaps even years.More >>
According to an investigative report by 11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti, a forensic pathologist estimates millions of parasitic mites ate her alive over the span of several months, perhaps even years.More >>
The children are now in foster care and doing well, according to Child Protective Services.More >>
The children are now in foster care and doing well, according to Child Protective Services.More >>
The 10-year-old was electrocuted Friday night while playing hide-and-seek with his younger brother.More >>
The 10-year-old was electrocuted Friday night while playing hide-and-seek with his younger brother.More >>
U.S. Border Patrol agents found a 3-to-4-month-old tiger cub stuffed in a black duffel bag.More >>
U.S. Border Patrol agents found a 3-to-4-month-old tiger cub stuffed in a black duffel bag.More >>
58-year-old Arthur Lamar Adams, of Jackson, has been charged for his role in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme that affected hundreds of victims across multiple states over several years.More >>
58-year-old Arthur Lamar Adams, of Jackson, has been charged for his role in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme that affected hundreds of victims across multiple states over several years.More >>
A mother and her adult son were arrested for a fight that happened in the middle of a busy intersection. A large portion of the incident was captured on camera and posted to social media.More >>
A mother and her adult son were arrested for a fight that happened in the middle of a busy intersection. A large portion of the incident was captured on camera and posted to social media.More >>
Authorities are looking for the person who shot and killed a former defensive end for the Green Bay Packers.More >>
Authorities are looking for the person who shot and killed a former defensive end for the Green Bay Packers.More >>
Two Phenix City girls received packages addressed to them in care of their elementary school.More >>
Two Phenix City girls received packages addressed to them in care of their elementary school.More >>
A convicted sex offender who has a history of posing as a police officer has been released from jail after getting arrested again Monday.More >>
A convicted sex offender who has a history of posing as a police officer has been released from jail after getting arrested again Monday.More >>
A military jet made an emergency landing at the Midland International Air & Space Port at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>
A military jet made an emergency landing at the Midland International Air & Space Port at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>