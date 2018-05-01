Whiff of offense: Strikeouts top hits in month for 1st time - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Strikeouts exceeded hits during a full calendar month for the first time in the Major League Baseball history.

There were 6,656 strikeouts and 6,360 hits in a cold and wet April, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Baseball has increasingly become a game of long balls and long walks - back to the dugout. Nearly one-third of plate appearances this season have ended without the ball being put in play - a walk, strikeout or hit batter.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred says in an email to The Associated Press that "one month is a rather small sample and we are hoping that the phenomenon of strikeouts exceeding hits is an anomaly that will not persist over the course of the season."

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

