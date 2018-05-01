Dozens of quakes overnight signal more lava outbreaks are 'likely'

Lawmakers are scrambling to find a solution to the housing crisis in Puna bought on by ongoing eruptions that have already destroyed 27 homes.More >>
Amid growing concerns that moving lava from the Kilauea volcano could reach the Puna Geothermal Venture, officials now say precautionary measures will be taken to remove flammable materials from the plant.More >>
As a result of the Kilauea Volcano eruption, a shelter has been opened for evacuated residents and other closures have been reported.More >>
Since Friday morning, six active lava fissures have opened in Leilani Estates, where lava is covering roads in places and threatening homes.More >>
Geologists have compared the seismic activity and eruption in Puna that's cutting through the Leilani Estates subdivision to an eruption in 1955.More >>
With tears in his eyes, one Leilani Estates resident left his home — not knowing if he'd ever see it again. "More >>
John Moylan is one of several Leilani Estates residents who was able to return home to salvage what he left behind after officials issued an emergency evacuation on Thursday.More >>
On Thursday night, residents in Leilani Estates had minutes to flee eruptions that have now destroyed more than two dozen homes.More >>
Over the past few days, several fissures from the Kilauea volcano have been spewing lava onto streets, threatening homes and forcing the evacuations of some 1,700 residents in Puna.More >>
With upwards of 200 Big Island residents staying overnight at public shelters, many were left wondering if or when they'd be let back into the Leilani estates subdivision.More >>
Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano is belching tons of sulfur dioxide gas into the atmosphere.More >>
It's not just spewing lava that's posing a threat in Puna's Leilani Estates, where a number of eruptions are threatening homes and roads.More >>
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center is getting a number of calls from residents worried that seismic activity and a growing eruption on Hawaii Island could trigger a localized tsunami.More >>
A 5.4-magnitude quake rocked the Big Island on Friday morning as Kilauea eruptions continued, but some areas as far away as Oahu could feel the tremor.More >>
Big Island County officials announced recently that certain areas of the island should prepare for a possible eruption — garnering mixed reactions from residents.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Coverage of the Kilauea eruption threatening Puna subdivisions.More >>
Every year, May 1 is celebrated as Lei Day in Hawaii.More >>
PHOTOS: Increased volcanic activity at KilaueaMore >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Tuesday in Hawaii, May Day is Lei Day!More >>
PHOTOS: Continuing on the Mahalo tour, Hokulea reaches MiloliiMore >>
