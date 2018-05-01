Richmond man gets 5 years in prison on drug charges

Timothy Carrington was given five years on federal charges. (Source: RNN)

A Richmond man has been sentenced to five years in prison for federal drug crimes.

Timothy Carrington, 57, was arrested in Mosby Court on Oct. 18, 2017, after a complaint of drug distribution.

Carrington admitted to marijuana possession when Richmond police were called to his apartment in the 1300 block of Coalter Street.

Following a search of the apartment, officers found 1.1 kg of marijuana, $165,000 cash vacuum sealers, scales, drug packing materials and a 9mm handgun.

Carrington was prosecuted by the Eastern District of Virginia.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12