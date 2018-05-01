Missing man from Goochland found in the woods - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing man from Goochland found in the woods

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) -

The Goochland County Sheriff's Office said it has located a missing 66-year-old man who has dementia and Parkinson's.

William "Bill" Hutchins was found "exhausted" but is otherwise OK.

