Missing man from Goochland found in the woods

The Pierce-Arrow Series 51 has been full restored, and is in full working order.More >>
The Pierce-Arrow Series 51 has been full restored, and is in full working order.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 66-year-old man who has dementia and Parkinson’s.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 66-year-old man who has dementia and Parkinson’s.More >>
The vehicle pulled across the median and into a ditch where the driver fled on foot into the woods and a commuter lot.More >>
The vehicle pulled across the median and into a ditch where the driver fled on foot into the woods and a commuter lot.More >>
A man was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and battery in the case of a victim who was stabbed in the head more than two years ago.More >>
A man was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and battery in the case of a victim who was stabbed in the head more than two years ago.More >>
A VSP trooper, with lights and siren activated, followed the driver and directed him to pull over, but he made evasive moves.More >>
A VSP trooper, with lights and siren activated, followed the driver and directed him to pull over, but he made evasive moves.More >>
According to an investigative report by 11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti, a forensic pathologist estimates millions of parasitic mites ate her alive over the span of several months, perhaps even years.More >>
According to an investigative report by 11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti, a forensic pathologist estimates millions of parasitic mites ate her alive over the span of several months, perhaps even years.More >>
The 10-year-old was electrocuted Friday night while playing hide-and-seek with his younger brother.More >>
The 10-year-old was electrocuted Friday night while playing hide-and-seek with his younger brother.More >>
58-year-old Arthur Lamar Adams, of Jackson, has been charged for his role in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme that affected hundreds of victims across multiple states over several years.More >>
58-year-old Arthur Lamar Adams, of Jackson, has been charged for his role in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme that affected hundreds of victims across multiple states over several years.More >>
The children are now in foster care and doing well, according to Child Protective Services.More >>
The children are now in foster care and doing well, according to Child Protective Services.More >>
Nearly 390,000 Africans were shipped to North America during the slave trade.More >>
Nearly 390,000 Africans were shipped to North America during the slave trade.More >>
Authorities are looking for the person who shot and killed a former defensive end for the Green Bay Packers.More >>
Authorities are looking for the person who shot and killed a former defensive end for the Green Bay Packers.More >>
A mother and her adult son were arrested for a fight that happened in the middle of a busy intersection. A large portion of the incident was captured on camera and posted to social media.More >>
A mother and her adult son were arrested for a fight that happened in the middle of a busy intersection. A large portion of the incident was captured on camera and posted to social media.More >>
A Fire destroyed the Broken Spur Rib & Steakhouse early-Tuesday morning, according to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman.More >>
A Fire destroyed the Broken Spur Rib & Steakhouse early-Tuesday morning, according to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman.More >>
Hospital officials believe the nurse may have infected at least two patients with hepatitis C, and they are urging 2,600 others to get tested for the disease.More >>
Hospital officials believe the nurse may have infected at least two patients with hepatitis C, and they are urging 2,600 others to get tested for the disease.More >>
It happened sometime before 4 Tuesday afternoon.More >>
It happened sometime before 4 Tuesday afternoon.More >>