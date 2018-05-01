Petersburg lifts mandatory water restriction - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Petersburg lifts mandatory water restriction

The city said this is not a boil notice.
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Petersburg Public Utilities lifted the water restrictions Thursday.

The move had been to ensure an adequate water supply to South Side Regional Medical Center and the fire department.

