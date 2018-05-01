Petersburg issues mandatory water restrictions

The city said this is not a boil notice. (Source: Pixabay)

Petersburg has issued mandatory water restrictions until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The restriction is due to repairs being conducted on a water line at Wythe and Guarantee streets. Work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The restriction is for everything that does not “maintain the public health, safety and welfare of human and animal life."

Specifically prohibited in the announcement is watering lawns, non-commercial car washing and filling swimming pools.

The city said there is no need to boil water.

