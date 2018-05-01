Petersburg extends mandatory water restrictions

The city said this is not a boil notice. (Source: Pixabay)

Petersburg Public Utilities has extended water restrictions in the city to ensure an adequate water supply to South Side Regional Medical Center and the fire department.

Repairs are expected to be completed by midnight.

"Customers are asked to restrict water usage to only those purposes that maintain the public health, safety, and welfare of human and animal life," the city said in a news release. "Using water for purposes such as watering lawns and/or landscapes, non-commercial car washing, filling swimming pools etc. is prohibited.

This mandatory restriction is not a boil water notice."

