Mariners, A's to play next season's MLB opener in Japan - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mariners, A's to play next season's MLB opener in Japan

(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File). FILE - In this March 28, 2012, file photo, ground staff work prior to the American League season opening Major League Baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Oakla... (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File). FILE - In this March 28, 2012, file photo, ground staff work prior to the American League season opening Major League Baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Oakla...
(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File). FILE - In this March 28, 2012, file photo, glags of the United States and Japan are carried during the opening ceremony of the American League season opening Major League Baseball game between the Oakland Athletics a... (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File). FILE - In this March 28, 2012, file photo, glags of the United States and Japan are carried during the opening ceremony of the American League season opening Major League Baseball game between the Oakland Athletics a...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners will play an opening two-game series in Tokyo on March 20 and 21, the fifth time Major League Baseball will start its season in Japan.

Major League Baseball said Tuesday that Oakland will be the home team for both games. Both the Athletics and Mariners will play Japanese teams in exhibitions on March 17 and 18.

The A's and Mariners also faced each other in the last opening series at the Tokyo Dome, splitting two games in 2012. The Chicago Cubs and New York Mets played there in 2000, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2004, and the Boston Red Sox and Oakland in 2008.

In addition, MLB announced a postseason All-Star tour of Japan from Nov. 8-15 this year that includes four games in the Tokyo Dome, one at Hiroshima and two in Nagoya. The opener will be against the Central League's Yomiuri Giants and the remaining games against a Japanese All-Star team.

Major league players receive an extra $60,000 each for the regular-season series in Japan and $100,000 apiece for the postseason tour.

MLB also has played international openers in Monterrey, Mexico (San Diego and Colorado in 1999); San Juan, Puerto Rico (Toronto and Texas in 2001); and Sydney, Australia (the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona in 2014).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'What America should be' - Broadway celebrates wide variety

    'What America should be' - Broadway celebrates wide variety

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:08 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:08:49 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-05-01 21:01:47 GMT
    (Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP). This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a performance of "SpongeBob SquarePants," in New York. The Tony Awards race is dominated by big established brands, including Disney's “Frozen,” J.K. Rowling's “H...(Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP). This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a performance of "SpongeBob SquarePants," in New York. The Tony Awards race is dominated by big established brands, including Disney's “Frozen,” J.K. Rowling's “H...

    Most of the leading candidates on Broadway stages these days are derived from a film, TV or music.

    More >>

    Most of the leading candidates on Broadway stages these days are derived from a film, TV or music.

    More >>

  • Cecile Richards' message: Now is the time to get involved

    Cecile Richards' message: Now is the time to get involved

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-05-01 18:49:40 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-05-01 21:01:07 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2017 file photo, Cecile Richards attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York. Richards steps down Tuesday from the helm of Planned Parenthood, a position she has held...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2017 file photo, Cecile Richards attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York. Richards steps down Tuesday from the helm of Planned Parenthood, a position she has held...
    Cecile Richards steps down from Planned Parenthood on Tuesday, and she has a message for fellow women: Now is the time to get involved.More >>
    Cecile Richards steps down from Planned Parenthood on Tuesday, and she has a message for fellow women: Now is the time to get involved.More >>

  • 'Gotti,' with John Travolta, will premiere at Cannes

    'Gotti,' with John Travolta, will premiere at Cannes

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-05-01 20:29:10 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-05-01 21:01:04 GMT
    (Vertical Entertainment via AP). This image released by Vertical Entertainment shows John Travolta as John Gotti from the mobster biopic “Gotti." The film will premiere at Cannes as a special gala screening at the Palais des Festivals on May 15. The Ca...(Vertical Entertainment via AP). This image released by Vertical Entertainment shows John Travolta as John Gotti from the mobster biopic “Gotti." The film will premiere at Cannes as a special gala screening at the Palais des Festivals on May 15. The Ca...
    The delayed mobster biopic "Gotti," starring John Travolta, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.More >>
    The delayed mobster biopic "Gotti," starring John Travolta, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly